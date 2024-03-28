Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Purchases 18,500 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $97,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00.

Shares of EPSN stock remained flat at $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

