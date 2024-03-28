Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Everbridge by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.