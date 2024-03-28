FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $458.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $447.00 to $458.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.11.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $447.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.