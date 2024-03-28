First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

