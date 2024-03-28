First Pacific Financial Makes New $27,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $152.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $153.01.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.