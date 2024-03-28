General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 45,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About General Enterprise Ventures
