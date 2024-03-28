GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

