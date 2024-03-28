GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 4.8% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.41. 255,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,699,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its position in GoodRx by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.