HC Wainwright Cuts Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target to $9.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.16. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

