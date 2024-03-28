HC Wainwright Raises Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target to $30.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OTLK. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of OTLK opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $121.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

