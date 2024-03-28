Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Up 10.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 302,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 126,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

