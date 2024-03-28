Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

Shares of HLT opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $131.64 and a 1 year high of $215.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

