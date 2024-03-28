Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys £14,094.08 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,811.30).
Hiscox Stock Performance
HSX opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,168.42, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,048.10. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,248 ($15.77).
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 5,263.16%.
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
