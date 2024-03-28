ICON Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $356.65 million and $31.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,608,073 coins and its circulating supply is 986,606,082 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 986,582,180.9392052 with 986,598,429.1999772 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.34320209 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $32,365,517.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.