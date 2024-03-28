Insider Selling: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Sells £121,635.15 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.61), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($153,715.59).

On Monday, March 18th, Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £157.04 ($198.46).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Earl Sibley bought 15 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($182.74).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,237 ($15.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,932.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 909.78. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,258 ($15.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.30) to GBX 1,030 ($13.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 796 ($10.06).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

