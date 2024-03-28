International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

