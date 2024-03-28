iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.00

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 3618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.26.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.