iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMTM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 62,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.