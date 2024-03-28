Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

