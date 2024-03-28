Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

