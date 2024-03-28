Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$35.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$33.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.59. The company has a market cap of C$60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.17.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6849162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.