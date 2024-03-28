Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 79,390 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 59,876 put options.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
NYSE MPW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
