Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Insider Purchases £49,000 in Stock

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dicks bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($61,923.42).
Miton UK Microcap Price Performance
Shares of MINI stock opened at GBX 48.10 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93. Miton UK Microcap has a 1 year low of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.76.
About Miton UK Microcap
