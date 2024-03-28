Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Insider Purchases £49,000 in Stock

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dicks bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($61,923.42).

Shares of MINI stock opened at GBX 48.10 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93. Miton UK Microcap has a 1 year low of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.76.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

