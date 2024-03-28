MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 95 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $970.47. 679,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

