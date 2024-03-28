MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

Shares of MONOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 117,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,591. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

