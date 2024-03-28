Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
