Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 3.8 %

NEON opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investor AB boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

