Next Level Private LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $343.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.