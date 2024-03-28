NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

