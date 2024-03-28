Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 1.5 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

