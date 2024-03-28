Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 144,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,358. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

