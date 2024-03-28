Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

