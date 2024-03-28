Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $245,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

