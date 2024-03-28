Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $561.13. 45,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,409. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $563.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

