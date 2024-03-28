Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PEG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

PEG stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

