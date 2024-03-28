Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lifted by Wedbush

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Willdan Group in a research report issued on Saturday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willdan Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Willdan Group by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

