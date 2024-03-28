Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

RCON stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

