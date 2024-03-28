Reviewing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harley-Davidson and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 3 4 0 2.57 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 12.11% 22.00% 5.81% Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.84 billion 1.02 $706.59 million $4.82 9.06 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.