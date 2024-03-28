Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

