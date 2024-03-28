ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $785.50 and last traded at $784.50. 239,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,223,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $774.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $768.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.