Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Drops By 99.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Petrofac Price Performance
Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 4,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
About Petrofac
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petrofac
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.