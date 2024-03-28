Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Drops By 99.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 4,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.