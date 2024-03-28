Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($20.35) and last traded at GBX 1,609 ($20.33), with a volume of 303353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,486 ($18.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,464.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.83) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.95).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,489.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,397.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,816.07, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

