Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 45,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $49.00.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

