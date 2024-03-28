Stifel Nicolaus Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $148.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

