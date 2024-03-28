StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
