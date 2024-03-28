StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

