StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

