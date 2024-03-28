StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.