StockNews.com Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of LIND opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.85.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
