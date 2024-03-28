StockNews.com Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.