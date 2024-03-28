StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

