StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NYSE THR opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

