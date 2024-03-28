Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $824.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

